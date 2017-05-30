FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 30
May 30, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 3 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, May 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
   
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    SHERPAS: A local mountain guide carrying 100 kilograms on
his back was first up a Slovak mountain in a race celebrating
the last remaining "sherpas" in Europe, who supply mountain huts
with whatever they can carry on their backs.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CEE MARKETS: Bucharest stocks touched a new nine-year high
on Monday, buoyed by healthy first-quarter company earnings,
despite concerns that wage hikes and tax cuts will exacerbate
Romania's budget deficit.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.513     26.43    -0.31       1.83
 vs Dollar                23.839     23.612   -0.96       7.05
 Czech Equities        1,012.9    1,012.9     -0.33       9.91
 U.S. Equities        21,080.28  21,082.95    -0.01       6.67
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=========================PRESS DIGEST=======================
    WAGES: Employers want the state to set the minimum wage at
40 percent of the average wage as of January 2019, as they don't
want it to raise higher than that.
    Pravo, page 5   
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

