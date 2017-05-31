Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 31

PRAGUE, May 31 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== HACKER: A Czech court ruled on Tuesday a Russian citizen can be extradited to either the United States, where he is accused of hacking social networks including LinkedIn, or to Russia where he faces a lesser charge of cyber theft. Story: Related stories: PRESIDENT: Czech President Milos Zeman's approval rating plummeted in May, a survey showed on Tuesday, as his role in a messy government row took its political toll ahead of upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections. Story: Related stories: CENBANK: There is no urgent reason for the Czech central bank to hurry to raise interest rates, Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Warsaw led a retreat in central European shares as investors, underwhelmed by dividend payments and takeover offers announced by some companies on Tuesday, booked profits from the multi-year highs of recent weeks. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.462 26.458 -0.02 2.02 vs Dollar 23.664 23.682 0.08 7.74 Czech Equities 1,006.15 1,006.15 -0.67 9.17 U.S. Equities 21,029.47 21,080.28 -0.24 6.41 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST======================= SMOKING: A smoking ban came into effect in Czech pubs, bars and restaurants. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)