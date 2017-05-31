FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 31
May 31, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 3 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 31

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, May 31 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
   
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    HACKER: A Czech court ruled on Tuesday a Russian citizen can
be extradited to either the United States, where he is accused
of hacking social networks including LinkedIn, or to Russia
where he faces a lesser charge of cyber theft.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    PRESIDENT: Czech President Milos Zeman's approval rating
plummeted in May, a survey showed on Tuesday, as his role in a
messy government row took its political toll ahead of upcoming
parliamentary and presidential elections.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CENBANK: There is no urgent reason for the Czech central
bank to hurry to raise interest rates, Governor Jiri Rusnok was
quoted as saying on Tuesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CEE MARKETS: Warsaw led a retreat in central European shares
as investors, underwhelmed by dividend payments and takeover
offers announced by some companies on Tuesday, booked profits
from the multi-year highs of recent weeks.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.462      26.458    -0.02      2.02
 vs Dollar                23.664      23.682     0.08      7.74
 Czech Equities        1,006.15    1,006.15     -0.67      9.17
 U.S. Equities        21,029.47   21,080.28     -0.24      6.41
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
=========================PRESS DIGEST=======================
    SMOKING: A smoking ban came into effect in Czech pubs, bars
and restaurants.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 2    
    
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
