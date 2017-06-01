FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 1
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
June 1, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 3 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, June 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
   
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    SMOKING: Pubs in the Czech capital Prague filled up on
Tuesday night and some held special events as smokers lit up for
the last time before a ban on smoking in bars and restaurants
took effect.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    BONDS: The share of non-residents' holdings in Czech
domestic government bonds edged down to 45.44 percent in April,
from 47.26 percent in March, after the central bank set the
crown free from a currency cap that had been in place since
2013.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CEE MARKETS: Poland's 10-year government bond price hit a
7-month high and the zloty steadied, after May figures from
Central Europe's biggest economy showed lower than expected
inflation in the second month in a row.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.337     26.432    0.36       2.48
 vs Dollar                23.425     23.534    0.46       8.67
 Czech Equities        1,002.38   1,002.38    -0.37       8.76
 U.S. Equities        21,008.65  21,029.47    -0.1        6.31
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
        
=========================PRESS DIGEST=======================
    O2: Roaming services for O2 Czech Republic           were
down for around 30 hours from Tuesday afternoon, which was
attributed to network problems with infrastructure operator
Cetin. 
    Lidove Noviny, page 1
     
    TOBACCO TAX: Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said the
government will continue with gradually raising the excise tax
on tobacco. Companies, though, would like the country to take a
break now that the Czech central bank has ended a weak crown
policy, allowing the currency to firm.
    Pravo, page 4
           
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.