PRAGUE, June 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== FORTUNA: Fortuna Entertainment Group will hold an EGM to approve Romanian acquisitions in August. Story: Related stories: CENBANK: The Czech central bank may put off raising interest rates to beyond the third quarter if the crown keeps strengthening at the pace seen in recent weeks, bank board member Marek Mora said. Story: Related stories: VW: Volkswagen was hit by its first ever strike in Slovakia on Tuesday as workers began a walkout to demand a higher pay increase which could hurt the central European country's manufacturing output. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint held steady ahead of a Tuesday policy meeting by the National Bank of Hungary (NBH), when it is expected to keep its base rate on hold but decide to pump more liquidity into interbank markets. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.27 26.301 0.12 2.73 vs Dollar 23.603 23.552 -0.22 7.97 Czech Equities 998.21 998.21 -0.58 8.31 U.S. Equities 21,467.14 21,528.99 -0.29 8.63 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ MORTGAGES: Mortgage lending rose about 16 percent to 96 billion crowns in the first five months of the year, according to monitor Hypoindex Fincentrum. In May alone the volume of loans grew by a fifth despite tighter central bank recommendations to limit the size of loans to customers. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 AD SPENDING: Non-internet advertising spending rose around 11 percent in the January-May period, led by a 16 percent increase for television ads, according to Nielsen Admosphere. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)