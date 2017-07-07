PRAGUE, July 7 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================NEWS===================================
TRUMP: President Donald Trump affirmed the U.S. commitment
to the defence of NATO allies on Thursday in a Warsaw speech
that gently criticized Russia, and he said Western civilization
must stand up to "those who would subvert and destroy it".
CEZ: Bulgaria's competition watchdog on Thursday accused the
country's three foreign-owned power distributors of breaching
competition rules by discriminating against independent traders
and restricting electricity trading at freely negotiated prices.
CARS: Czech new car sales rose 8.8 percent in the first half
of this year to 144,451 vehicles, data compiled by the Car
Importers Association showed.
CEE FX POLL: Central Europe's growth and a probably kick-off
in Czech monetary tightening could lift three of the region's
five main currencies in the next 12 months, a Reuters poll
showed on Thursday.
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and government
bonds fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank left the
door open to removing its bond-buying pledge in the minutes of
its last meeting.
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
SLOVAKIA: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said the state
won an arbitration case after a court rejected utility Slovenske
Elektrarne's compensation claim in a case dating back to 2015.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
TOBACCO: Some of Philip Morris International's
European production will shift to its Czech factory ,
boosting output, as the group invests in iQOS production at
those other factories.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
LENDING: Bank lending grew 8.3 percent to the end of May
surpassing 3 trillion crowns ($131.02 billion), central bank
data showed.
Pravo, page 17
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
($1 = 22.8980 Czech crowns)
