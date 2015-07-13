FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's Foxconn plans to invest in Czech Republic - ministry
July 13, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

Taiwan's Foxconn plans to invest in Czech Republic - ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 13 (Reuters) - Taiwanese electronics supplier Foxconn plans to invest “billions” of crowns in the Czech Republic, the country’s industry ministry said on Monday.

Foxconn’s investment should include a research and design centre, its only such facility in Europe, the ministry said. It did not specify the exact investment amount.

The Czech government and Foxconn will sign a memorandum on cooperation on July 21 at a meeting of Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and Foxconn founder Terry Gou.

Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Susan Thomas

