Czechs look to boost tax revenue with revamped gambling law

PRAGUE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry wants to allow foreign-owned online betting companies to operate in the central European country under a new gambling law that seeks to tighten regulation overall and lift tax revenue.

Czechs gambled 135.5 billion crowns ($6.3 billion) in 2012, according to a government commission’s estimates. The market is dominated by five domestic bookmakers, including Prague-listed Fortuna Entertainment Group, which run betting shops and online operations, a big growth area in recent years.

Foreign online betting groups like Bwin.Party cannot operate in the market under current legislation unless they also have betting shops, which they object to because of the costs involved.

Gamblers can face steep fines for using foreign sites and foreign operators are not allowed to advertise in the country, which has a population of 10.5 million.

Betting companies have complained about inconsistencies in regulation and tax rates across different European Union members. Operators have scaled back their businesses to focus on countries where the rules are more clearly defined.

The Czech proposal would legalise foreign online betting groups that register their operations, also allowing them to be regulated and taxed. The ministry plans to set new tax rates and expects to finalise them by the end of the year.

“Users currently bet abroad, which several foreign companies make easier by introducing sites in Czech. According to our estimates, the state misses out on more than 1 billion crowns a year in this segment,” Deputy Finance Minister Ondrej Zavodsky said.

The ministry’s proposal, which must still go through government consultations would go into effect in 2016. It will also tighten regulation of gambling by clamping down on betting machines in restaurants and petrol stations and preventing people receiving welfare from placing bets.

There are more than 58,000 registered betting machines in the country, according to ministry data. The ministry expects that to fall by about half with the changes.

Newspaper Lidove Noviny reported on Thursday a study from the Prague Psychiatric Center that showed Czech society pays as much as 16 billion crowns a year in battling the negative effects of gambling. (1 US dollar = 21.5250 Czech crown) (Writing by Jason Hovet; editing by Elaine Hardcastle/Keith Weir)