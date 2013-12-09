FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prague energy bourse launches gas futures trading
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
December 9, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

Prague energy bourse launches gas futures trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Prague’s Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE) launched gas futures trading on Monday as part of its push to be at the centre of a regional energy trading hub and take advantage of growing interest in energy trading there.

PXE’s partner in the physical delivery futures is Vienna-based Central European Gas Hub, the trading platform provider for Austria’s natural gas hub at Baumgarten, the first entry point for imports to Western Europe from Russia.

The new products include monthly, quarterly, seasonal and yearly futures with delivery starting in February 2013. Weekly products will be introduced in 2014, the exchange said.

European Commodity Clearing, part of Leipzig-based European Energy Exchange, will provide clearing. Its shareholders include Austrian energy company OMV and the Vienna bourse, which owns most of PXE. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.