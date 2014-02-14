FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech c.banker Lizal says Q4 GDP data look very optimistic
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 14, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 4 years ago

Czech c.banker Lizal says Q4 GDP data look very optimistic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The flash estimate of Czech fourth-quarter economic growth figures released on Friday look very optimistic although caution is needed prior to revisions, central bank board member Lubomir Lizal said in a blog post on the bank’s website.

“Preliminary GDP numbers, together with already known January inflation figures and February food price survey data, confirm our assumption of an arrival of economic recovery without any signs of inflation pressures,” Lizal wrote.

Czech GDP grew by faster-than-expected 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter versus the previous three months. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.