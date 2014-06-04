Czech c.bank says consumption, investment revival is longer-term

PRAGUE, June 4 (Reuters) - Czech first-quarter economic growth (GDP) data showed a revival in household consumption and investments had a longer-term nature fed by an improvement in expectations of future developments, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Czech GDP rose by 0.4 percent on the quarter and 2.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, data showed on Wednesday, above earlier estimates. The bank had expected 0.2 percent quarterly and 2.7 percent annual expansion.

The bank said household demand, investments, government consumption and to a smaller extent also foreign trade exceeded its expectations, while inventories lagged.

“The new data confirm that the revival in household consumption and fixed investments, observed already at the end of the last year, is of a longer-term nature and is related to a positive change in expectations of domestic economic subjects,” the banks said.

“Relaxation of the Czech National Bank’s monetary policy through a weakening of the crown exchange rate contributed to that, alongside a revival of foreign demand.” (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)