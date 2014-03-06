Czech economy jumps in fourth quarter, one-off factors help

PRAGUE, March 6 (Reuters) - The Czech economy rose by 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter compared with the preceding three months, more than previously estimated thanks to a one-off jump in tobacco tax collection and higher investment.

The growth figure improved on a flash estimate released last month showing a 1.6 percent quarterly expansion to end 2013. On an annual basis, gross domestic product grew by 1.3 percent in the quarter, above a previous estimate of a 0.8 percent rise.

The Czech economy, which relies heavily on exports, is gaining traction after a record-long six-quarter recession that ended in the second quarter last year. To help recovery and fight deflation risks, the central bank launched interventions to weaken the crown currency in November.

Analysts said the economy was on the path of growth even without the one-off boost it received from taxes or the central bank’s interventions, which have knocked the crown currency down by around 7 percent versus the euro.

The weaker crown, which should lift import prices and boost inflation that has slowed to near zero, prompted many consumers to rush to the shops ahead of expected price rises.

“GDP likely would have grown even without the one-off factors like currency intervention and the raising of excise taxes, but these one-off factors make this indicator, to a certain degree, artificial,” Raiffeisenbank chief analyst Michal Brozka said.

“In the first quarter, we will likely see a drop of GDP. I would still take GDP data with a lot of reservation but I would see it positively that the Czech economy is continuing to grow.”

The statistics office said the GDP data, as in the past, had been substantially influenced by uneven excise tax collection on tobacco products, caused by stockpiling at the end of the year ahead of tax rises.

It said that its gross value-added indicator, which does not include income from taxes, showed a 0.6 percent rise in October-December, on both a quarterly and annual basis.

Gross capital formation rose 4.8 percent quarter-on-quarter in the final three months of 2013, while exports were up 1.1 percent and imports increased 0.3 percent.

Consumption rose 0.2 percent on a quarterly basis, with household demand 0.5 percent higher.

The economy shrank by 0.9 percent in the whole of 2013 compared with a year before, less than the flash estimate of a 1.1 percent contraction, the statistics office said.

** For a TABLE on the data: (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Catherine Evans)