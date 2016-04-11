FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2016 / 7:15 AM / in a year

GE Money Bank plans share sale on Prague Stock Exchange

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 11 (Reuters) - Czech bank GE Money plans to float its shares on the Prague Stock Exchange, the bank said on Monday, bringing one of the largest public offerings to the Czech stock market.

GE Money Bank said in a statement that it plans to offer the majority of shares to institutional investors, as its U.S. parent General Electric sells off its financial services businesses.

GE said it would retain a significant minority stake in the Czech operations for at least six months after the float, and upon that its participation will be gradually reduced. No new shares will be issued as part of the offering.

The bank said Citigroup, Goldman Sachs International and J.P. Morgan have been appointed as joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners to the offer, while WOOD & Co was acting as joint-lead manager and listing agent.

GE Money Bank said its tangible equity was 27.3 billion Czech crowns ($1.15 billion) as of the end of 2015, before the dividend of 4.5 billion crowns to be paid prior to the float. ($1 = 23.6510 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Louise Heavens)

