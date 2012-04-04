Czech PM sets April 10 deadline on govt's future

PRAGUE, April 4 (Reuters) - Czech government parties must resolve a crisis in their ruling coalition by April 10 or face an early election, Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Wednesday.

The centre-right cabinet has been hit by a threat from its smallest member, the centrist Public Affairs party, to quit the three-party grouping unless its demand for a cabinet reshuffle and judiciary policy changes are met.

“If there is no agreement on Tuesday, we are finished and we will go to an early election,” Necas told reporters after a leadership meeting of his centre-right Civic Democrats.