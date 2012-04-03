FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech FinMin says coalition crisis may lead to election
April 3, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 6 years

Czech FinMin says coalition crisis may lead to election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 3 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic’s coalition crisis may result in an early election, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek of the conservative ruling TOP09 party said on Tuesday.

The three-party ruling coalition suffered a blow on Tuesday after the smallest party, the liberal Public Affairs, said it would pull its minister from the cabinet in May and would leave the coalition unless its demands for policy changes are met.

“We will not be blackmailed. We will not negotiate under the threat of Public Affairs’ resignations,” Kalousek told Reuters.

“An early election cannot bring anything good but it is better than agony.”

