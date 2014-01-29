FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech president appoints centre-left cabinet
January 29, 2014

Czech president appoints centre-left cabinet

PRAGUE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman appointed a new centre-left cabinet on Wednesday, ending seven months of a power vacuum that followed the fall of the previous administration in a corruption scandal last June.

Zeman appointed ministers from three coalition parties who formed a parliamentary majority after an early election in October. The cabinet, led by Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, who was appointed earlier this month, will take power immediately from a caretaker administration.

