Czech president appoints cabinet in showdown with parliament

PRAGUE, July 10 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman appointed a cabinet on Wednesday led by Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok that faces almost certain rejection by parties in parliament.

The leftist president chose the economist Rusnok, a longtime ally and finance minister in a Zeman-led cabinet a decade ago, to lead the EU member state into an election next year and help the economy out of a recession now in its second year.

But the cabinet is likely to lose a vote of confidence due within a month as parties reject Zeman’s choice, leading to more political bickering and possibly an early election.