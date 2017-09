PRAGUE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The lower house of the Czech parliament will hold a session to dissolve itself some time next week, opening the way to an early election, Deputy Speaker Jan Hamacek told Reuters.

The decision comes a day after the chamber voted against giving a vote of confidence to the government of Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok, an ally of President Milos Zeman, installed against the will of most of the parties.