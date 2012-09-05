Czech parliament seen rejecting govt tax hike plan-official

PRAGUE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Czech lower house of parliament will probably reject the centre-right government’s tax hike plans on Wednesday after Prime Minister Petr Necas failed to convince a group of rebel deputies from his party to back it, a party official said.

The government has said it would re-submit the bill and link it to a confidence motion if the tax hikes are rejected in a vote expected later on Wednesday.

Zbynek Stanjura, the caucus leader of Necas’s ruling Civic Democrats, told Czech Television that negotiations with the group of the six rebel deputies from the party would continue.