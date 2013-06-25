FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech president picks Rusnok as premier in showdown with parties
June 25, 2013 / 1:11 PM / in 4 years

Czech president picks Rusnok as premier in showdown with parties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 25 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman appointed economist Jiri Rusnok as prime minister on Tuesday, setting up a clash with outgoing centre-right coalition parties which had pushed for their own candidate.

Rusnok, a leftist finance and industry minister in 2001-2003, will replace Petr Necas who resigned last week in a bribery and spying scandal that involved his close aide. Rusnok may fail to win a confidence vote in parliament, extending political instability in the central European country.

