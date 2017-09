PRAGUE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Czech cabinet led by leftist economist Jiri Rusnok handed its resignation to President Milos Zeman on Tuesday after a month in power after losing a confidence vote in parliament last week, the prime minister’s spokesman said.

Rusnok, an ally of Zeman, will stay on in a caretaker capacity pending a resolution of the political crisis, possibly by means of an early election that may take place in October.