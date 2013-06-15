FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech President says charges in scandal "very serious"
#Market News
June 15, 2013 / 9:46 AM / in 4 years

Czech President says charges in scandal "very serious"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIDICE, Czech republic, June 15 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman said on Saturday that abuse of power and corruption charges against a close aide of Prime Minister Petr Necas and other officials were “very serious” and seemed well founded.

When asked whether he thought the centre-right cabinet should stay in office, he said: “I consider the charges that have been brought to be very serious.”

“After hearing from the police president and the supreme state attorney, I am coming to the conclusion that they are based on sufficient evidence,” he added in his first remarks on the political turmoil.

“This is an indirect but clear answer to your question.”

