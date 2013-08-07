Czech cabinet loses confidence vote, chance of early election grows

PRAGUE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The new Czech cabinet formed by leftist allies of President Milos Zeman lost a parliamentary vote of confidence on Wednesday, extending a standoff between the president and the parliament that has lasted for nearly two months.

The tight voting result - 93 in favour, 100 against and 7 not present - showed that no grouping in parliament commanded a clear majority, raising chances parties will agree on the parliament’s dissolution and an early election before the end of the year.