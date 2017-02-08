PRAGUE Feb 8 Czech lender Home Credit may issue bonds worth up to 3 billion crowns ($118.53 million), with a coupon of 3.75 percent and maturity date of March 30, 2020, the Czech central bank said in a ruling approving the issue on its website.

Home Credit is controlled by PPF Group, owned by the country's richest man, Petr Kellner. It specialises in consumer loans in emerging markets such as China and Russia. ($1 = 25.3090 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Louise Heavens)