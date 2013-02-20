FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Horsemeat labelled as beef found in Czech frozen food products
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 20, 2013 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

Horsemeat labelled as beef found in Czech frozen food products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Horsemeat labelled as beef has been found in some frozen products in the Czech Republic for the first time, the country’s food inspection authority said on Wednesday.

DNA tests showed two batches of frozen Nowaco Lasagne Bolognese in a branch of the Tesco supermarket chain in the western city of Pilsen contained horsemeat, the Czech Agriculture and Food Inspection Authority said.

Luxembourg was listed as the country of origin, the authority said on its website. It said it had ordered the supermarket to withdraw the products immediately from stores across the country.

The checks were carried out in response to a European-wide scandal which erupted last month when tests carried out in Ireland revealed some beef products also contained horsemeat.

It has triggered recalls of ready meals and damaged confidence in Europe’s vast and complex food industry. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.