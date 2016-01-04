FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai's Czech factory expects production up by 2.3 pct in 2016
January 4, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

Hyundai's Czech factory expects production up by 2.3 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor’s Czech unit aims to boost output by 2.3 percent to 350,000 cars in 2016 after beating production targets last year, the carmaker said on Monday.

Production rose by 11.3 percent to 342,200 units in 2015, 3.7 percent above the factory plan. The company said it exported 95 percent of output.

Hyundai runs one of three car factories in the central European country and the car sector is a major economic driver. The Czech Republic posted one of the European Union’s fastest growth rates last year, estimated to have expanded by more than 4 percent.

The country’s industry association estimates Czech car production reached a record 1.29 million in 2015, a rise of 3 percent. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
