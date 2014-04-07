Czech firm says planning sale of 12 L-159 fighter jets to Iraq

PRAGUE, April 7 (Reuters) - Czech aviation company Aero Vodochody has agreed to sell 12 L-159 subsonic fighter jets from the Czech army’s stock to Iraq, a spokesman for the company’s owner said on Monday.

“Aero management has reached an agreement, which has a number of conditions and it also depends on the Defence Ministry’s stance,” said Martin Danko, a spokesman for Penta Investments, the Czech-Slovak investment group which owns Aero Vodochody.

The ministry still must sign off on the deal, Danko added. He said he could not confirm the value of the transaction, which the website of Czech newspaper Lidove Noviny reported was $200 million. (Reporting by Robert Muller)