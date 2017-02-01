Czech central bank ready to act if quick lending continues -Tomsik

PRAGUE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Fast real estate price growth in 2016 was not in line with economic fundamentals and the central bank is ready to act if the quick lending dynamic continues, Czech National Bank (CNB) Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said in an article released on the bank's website on Wednesday.

"In case of continuing fast lending dynamics, a further loosening of credit standards and growing investment optimism, the CNB stands ready not only to adjust credit standards, but also to increase the countercyclical capital buffer," Tomsik said in an op-ed piece for Top Finance-Vyhledy, a supplement to the Bankovnictvi monthly magazine.

The countercyclical capital buffer currently stands at 0.5 percent. The Czech Republic is one of only a few countries to have implemented the additional buffer for banks. (Reporting by Robert Muller)