China's CEFC leads deal to buy majority of Czech brewer Lobkowicz
#Beverages - Brewers
September 5, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

China's CEFC leads deal to buy majority of Czech brewer Lobkowicz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - China’s CEFC will be the lead investor in a 1.9 billion crown ($78.46 million) deal to buy a 79.4 percent stake in Czech brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz Group , the Czech company said on Saturday.

Lobkowicz said CEFC will have 70 percent in the special purpose company set up to buy the stake. Czech investment group J&T will have a 20 percent share.

Lobkowicz Chief Executive Zdenek Radil, who had first reached a deal to buy the stake from existing shareholders in June, will have 10 percent, along with an option to buy another 10 percent from CEFC. ($1 = 24.2150 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams)

