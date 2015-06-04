FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech brewer Lobkowicz's CEO sees deal for majority before deadline
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 4, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

Czech brewer Lobkowicz's CEO sees deal for majority before deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 4 (Reuters) - Czech brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz Group’s chief executive said on Thursday he had financing in place and expected to complete the acquisition of a 79.4 percent stake in the company before an August deadline.

Shares in Lobkowicz jumped to a record on Thursday after the company said a firm owned by CEO Zdenek Radil had agreed to buy the stakes of Lobkowicz’s two biggest shareholders for 1.9 billion crowns ($78.2 million).

Radil’s company will be obliged to make a mandatory takeover bid for the remaining shares after the deal settles.

Radil told Reuters in a phone interview he had no plans to de-list the company from the Prague Stock Exchange after completing the transaction. He said he may offer a portion of the newly acquired shares in a secondary offering in the future.

$1 = 24.3110 Czech crowns Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; writing by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Hovet and David Clarke

