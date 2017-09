May 4 (Reuters) - Czech brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz Group :

* Says has seen 1-1.5 percent rise in revenue since February price increase -analyst conference call

* Says expects investment below CZK 100 million in 2015

* Says EBITDA margin of 21 percent is sustainable in long-term

* Reiterates expects to pay dividend from 2016 profits