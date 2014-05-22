FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech brewer Lobkowicz's IPO books close with "strong" demand-source
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 22, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

Czech brewer Lobkowicz's IPO books close with "strong" demand-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 22 (Reuters) - Czech brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz Group has attracted strong demand for its stock market listing as order books closed on Thursday, thanks to interest from domestic retail investors, a source close to the deal said.

Lobkowicz is looking to raise up to 1 billion crowns ($49.75 million) through an offer of 5.7 million shares, including 2.3 million new ones, representing a 48.77 percent stake in the Czech Republic’s fifth biggest brewer.

“Demand was strong especially among Czech retail investors,” said the source who asked not to be named.

The company had earlier set the maximum price for retail investors at 175 crowns per share. The source declined to comment on pricing, which is due to be announced on Friday.

A company spokeswoman also declined to comment. (Reporting by Jason Hovet. Editing by Jan Lopatka and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.