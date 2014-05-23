FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech brewer Lobkowicz prices share listing, cuts back offer
May 23, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

Czech brewer Lobkowicz prices share listing, cuts back offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 23 (Reuters) - Czech brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz Group has priced its shares in an initial public offering at 160 crowns with the total amount of shares sold less than half the original offer, with existing shareholders deciding to hold onto their stakes.

Lobkowicz said in a statement it raised 404.8 million crowns ($20 million) by selling a total of 2.3 million new shares. An additional 230,000 shares were available as part of an over-allotment option.

The price was below the maximum 175 crowns set earlier for retail investors. Lobkowicz had also offered up to 3.4 million existing shares. A spokeswoman declined to comment on the level of demand and why existing shareholders held onto their shares. ($1 = 20.1010 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

