Czech brewer Lobkowicz's majority shareholder nears sole ownership
January 27, 2016 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

Czech brewer Lobkowicz's majority shareholder nears sole ownership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The majority shareholder in Czech brewery Pivovary Lobkowicz Group has acquired 18.7 percent of shares in a buyout offer, putting its ownership stake near 100 percent, it said on its website on Wednesday.

The share purchases bring Lapasan’s stake to 98.1 percent, which will prompt a new buyout offer at the price of 208 crowns a share, unchanged from the previous offer, the company said.

Chinese group CEFC is the leading investor in Lapasan, which also includes Czech investment group J&T and Lobkowicz Chief Executive Zdenek Radil.

Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Jason Hovet

