#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

Czech lender Moneta Money Bank to price at bottom of range - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Czech lender Moneta Money Bank , owned by GE, is to price its stock market listing at the bottom of the range, a source familiar with the process said on Thursday, valuing it at 34.75 billion Czech crowns ($1.47 billion).

The IPO will price at 68 crowns a share, the source said. Earlier the bank had narrowed its range to 68-70 crowns.

GE is offering a 51 percent stake in the company, previously named GE Money Bank, in Prague’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) since the global financial crisis.

$1 = 23.6310 Czech crowns Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
