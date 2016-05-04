FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech PM: most important to keep NWR's OKD operational in coming months
May 4, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Czech PM: most important to keep NWR's OKD operational in coming months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 4 (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Wednesday that keeping New World Resources’ (NWR) OKD mining unit in operation in the coming months was the most important priority after the firm filed for insolvency.

NWR’s main business unit filed for insolvency on Tuesday after failing to secure government aid, but could still agree a reorganisation plan to stay afloat.

Industry Minister Jan Mladek told reporters after a government meeting that the state would look for possible ways to help OKD remain operational.

Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova and Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet

