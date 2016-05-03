FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech miner NWR's OKD files for insolvency to reorganise
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
May 3, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

Czech miner NWR's OKD files for insolvency to reorganise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 3 (Reuters) - Czech hard coal miner New World Resources’ (NWR) main business unit OKD has filed for insolvency with the aim to reorganise and maintain viable operations, OKD said on Tuesday.

OKD said it did not have money to cover its liabilities but expected to receive payments from customers in May to keep operations going and pay wages, it said in a statement.

NWR said last week OKD will run out of money by the middle of May and will need to file for insolvency before that unless the Czech government and company creditors agree a takeover or restructuring deal. There has been no agreement so far. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.