Czechs see investment contract with Nexen Tire signed on June 25
June 16, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Czechs see investment contract with Nexen Tire signed on June 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 16 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will sign an investment contract with South Korea’s Nexen Tire for a new factory in the country worth 829 million euros ($1.13 billion) on June 25, Industry Minister Jan Mladek said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the cabinet signed off on the contract for the investment, which would be one of the largest ever in the central European state. The government has said it would create more than 1,000 jobs.

$1 = 0.7345 Euros Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet

