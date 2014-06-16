FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech cabinet approves contract with Nexen Tire for CZK 22 bln investment
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 16, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Czech cabinet approves contract with Nexen Tire for CZK 22 bln investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 16 (Reuters) - The Czech cabinet has approved an investment contract with South Korea’s Nexen Tire for a new factory in the country worth around 22 billion crowns ($1.09 billion), a government spokesman said on Monday.

The deal, which would be one of the largest in the country, needs to be signed by both parties, although the spokesman could not say when the deal would be finalised.

The Czech Republic became the frontrunner for the Nexen investment after the company said in March it was considering constructing a factory there after securing new customers such as Volkswagen in Europe. ($1 = 20.2570 Czech Korunas) (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.