Westinghouse picks supplier for potential Czech deal
#Basic Materials
September 11, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Westinghouse picks supplier for potential Czech deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse has struck a deal with privately-held Czech company Hutni Montaze to cooperate on a potential deal to build nuclear reactors in the Czech Republic.

Westinghouse is among the three bidders in a multi-billion dollar tender by state-controlled Czech utility CEZ to build two new units at its nuclear power station Temelin, which currently has two 1,000 MW blocks.

Westinghouse said on Tuesday it would cooperate with Hutni Montaze if it wins the tender, having the Czech construction and installation company do the majority of the mechanical installation and construction testing.

Westinghouse filed its bid along with the other two bidders - France’s Areva and Russia’s Atomstroyexport - on July 2 and CEZ, the biggest listed central European company, is expected to pick a winner by the end of 2013. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
