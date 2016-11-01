FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Six groups show interest in building Czech reactors -govt official tells CTK
November 1, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 10 months ago

Six groups show interest in building Czech reactors -govt official tells CTK

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Six companies have shown interest in building additional nuclear reactors at existing power plants in the Czech Republic, a government official was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The Czech Republic has kept open plans to build new nuclear power capacity even after state-controlled utility CEZ cancelled a tender to enlarge its Temelin power station in 2014.

However, any decision to proceed with construction is unlikely to come until after a new government is in place following elections due in October 2017.

Jan Stuller, the government's special envoy for nuclear power, told the CTK news agency that Russia's Rosatom, French group EDF, U.S. company Westinghouse, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, China General Nuclear Power and a grouping of France's Areva and Mitsubishi Atmea had all shown interest in future construction.

"It is important to stress that this is not about offers for the construction of new nuclear plant blocks, but responses to our request for information," he was quoted as saying.

The Czechs have not backed away from nuclear power, even though neighbours like Germany look to shut down old units while Europe shifts towards renewable power.

CEZ, central Europe's largest listed utility, operates two nuclear power plants, each with capacity just above 2,000 MW.

The cancellation of the company's tender to enlarge the Temelin plant more than two years ago was partly because it was unable to obtain price guarantees from the government. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Goodman)

