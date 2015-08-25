FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
O2 CR says has capacity to pay share premium of up to 38 crowns/share
August 25, 2015

O2 CR says has capacity to pay share premium of up to 38 crowns/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 25 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic has the capacity to distribute a share premium of up to 38 crowns per share, but no such decision has been taken so far, the pohone operator said on Tuesday.

O2 said that any shareholder remuneration proposal would be made by the board only after the year end when considering dividend capacity and available cash.

The company commented on an interview released earlier on Tuesday in which its supervisory board chairman Martin Stefunko mentioned considerations of this payment.

Reporting by Robert Muller

