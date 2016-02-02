FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2016 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Czech O2 buys 61,250 shares at start of buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic acquired 61,250 shares at an average price of 256.17 crowns last week in the first two days after launching a share buyback programme, data on its website showed.

The Czech company said in December it would buy up to 4 percent of its own stock in the programme at a maximum price of 297 crowns. It started the buybacks last Thursday.

Shares closed down 0.3 percent at 255 crowns on Monday.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Miral Fahmy

