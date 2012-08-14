FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech oil firm MND buys into Georgian licences
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 14, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

Czech oil firm MND buys into Georgian licences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Czech oil company MND has bought 50 percent stakes in three oil exploration companies in Georgia from Blake Oil and Gas, a private company focusing on gas exploration in the former Soviet country.

MND did not disclose how much it was paying for the stakes in Ninotsminda Oil, Canagro and Canagro Norio, which have exploration and production licences for three areas in Georgia, but it said its investment in the deal should exceed 2 billion crowns ($98 million) over the next three years.

In the event of further oil discoveries, MND plans to invest 38 billion crowns in the venture over the following seven years, it said. ($1=20.3331 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.