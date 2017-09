PRAGUE, March 28 (Reuters) - Czech Orco Property Group’s net loss deepened to 227 million euros in 2013 and revenues dropped sharply, the property developer said.

Losses widened from 41.9 million euros ($57.57 million) in 2012.

Revenues dropped to 145.9 million euros from restated 244.7 million euros in 2012 due to major asset sale recorded in that year and not matched in 2013.