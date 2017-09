PRAGUE, May 15 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas Nonwovens will vote on a dividend payout of 10.2 million euros, or 1.10 euros per share, at a June 16 annual general meeting, it said in an invitation to the AGM.

The company paid a 1.05 euro per share dividend from its 2012 profit. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)