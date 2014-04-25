FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Philip Morris approves CZK 820/share dividend
April 25, 2014

Czech Philip Morris approves CZK 820/share dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 25 (Reuters) - Shareholders of tobacco firm Philip Morris Czech Republic approved on Friday paying out a 820 crown dividend per share from 2013 profit and retained earnings, the company said.

The company will also pay 60 crowns per share from a dissolved reserve fund.

Last year the Czech cigarette maker paid a dividend of 900 crowns per share.

Consolidated net profit dropped by 8.8 percent to 2.23 billion crowns, putting earnings per share at 811 crowns. (Reporting by Robert Muller)

