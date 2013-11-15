FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Philip Morris 9-month revenue down 3.1 percent
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Philip Morris 9-month revenue down 3.1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR reported on Friday a 3.1 percent drop in consolidated net revenue to 9.3 billion crowns ($460.7 million) for the first nine months of 2013, hit by weaker shipments.

The volume of shipments in its main Czech market fell 6.9 percent in the period but increased by 2.5 percent in Slovakia, it said in a statement.

“Our domestic shipments in the Czech Republic remained under pressure, reflecting a lower total cigarette market and the continued consumer down-trading to low-price cigarettes and lower taxed fine cut tobacco products, coupled with the increased prevalence of illicit tobacco products,” Chairman Andras Tovisi said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.