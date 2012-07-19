FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Philip Morris market share dips in Q2
July 19, 2012 / 11:54 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Philip Morris market share dips in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 19 (Reuters) - Market share of Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR fell 2.7 percentage points to 42.8 percent in the second quarter, hit by a decline in the shipments of low-margin local brands, its parent group said on Thursday.

Philip Morris International (PMI), which holds a majority stake in the Prague-listed company, also said the Czech cigarette market fell 4.2 percent in the quarter mainly due to tax-driven price increases in the first and second quarters.

PMI’s shipments fell 9.8 percent in the Czech market, it said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
