UPDATE 1-Czech factory survey hints at recovery

* Czech PMI edges up to 49.9 in February, best result in a year

* Analysts say data could point to mid-year recovery

* Central banker more sanguine about crown

By Michael Winfrey

PRAGUE, March 1 (Reuters) - The outlook for Czech manufacturing improved in February, with a with a rise in new orders stabilising production, halting an 11 month slide and putting it on the verge of expansion for the first time in a year.

The central European state is struggling to pull out of a year-and-a-half long recession caused by government tax hikes and spending cuts and a collapse in demand for its exports due to the crisis in the euro zone.

With sales abroad accounting for more than 80 percent of output, falling demand for items such as cars from Volkswagen unit Skoda Auto and Panasonic TVs have hit manufacturing and driven unemployment to a record high.

But signs of improvement in Germany, the Czechs’ biggest single market, have given hope of recovery, helping manufacturing show its best result in almost a year.

The Czech Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 49.9 in February, the highest reading since March 2012 and above the median forecast of 49.0 in a Reuters poll. In January it was 48.3. Any reading below 50 marks contraction.

Analysts said the slow improvement indicated the Czech economy could start pulling out of recession by about mid-year, in line with the government’s forecasts.

“It seems that the worst is indeed over for Czech manufacturing and the economy in general but this still must be confirmed by improving confidence in the months to come,” said Radomir Jac, chief analyst at Generali PPF Asset Management.

Data on Friday showed German PMI expanded for the first time in a year in February. Parallel numbers also revealed German retail sales had grown at the fastest monthly rate in more than six years in January.

For the Czechs, new orders increased for the first time since last March, while output was flat. Manufacturers continued to cut workforce, however, while cost pressures remained strong.

The Czech central bank has already cut interest rates to almost zero and has said it will intervene against the currency if it chooses to ease further. But at its last monetary policy meeting, it said it saw that need as “less urgent”.

“If all goes ‘well’ (e.g. no further round of crisis erupts in the euro area), we are standing at the start of a gradual return to normal economic conditions,” central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said in a presentation released on Friday.

Singer also noted that the crown was showing signs of falling in comparison with its long-term upward trend.

In Poland, PMI shrank for the 11th straight month but edged up to 48.9 points in February, a seven-month high, from 48.6 the previous month. It was exactly in line with expectations according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Michael Winfrey; editing by Patrick Graham)