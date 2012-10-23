Czech govt to pull budget from agenda amid tax row

PRAGUE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Czech government will remove its 2013 budget draft from this week’s parliamentary agenda, a party official said, amid a rebellion in the ruling Civic Democratic Party over proposed tax hikes that are fundamental to the spending bill.

“The budget will be pulled,” Civic Democrat Vice-Chairman Jiri Pospisil told reporters ahead of a parliamentary session due to start on Tuesday afternoon.

Prime Minister Petr Necas’s cabinet is on the brink of collapse due to the rebellion against the proposed hikes to value-added and income taxes. The cabinet has tied a vote of confidence to the tax bill, which is separate from the budget draft and may come to a vote on Friday.